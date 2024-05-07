Salman Khan house firing case update: 5th accused sent to police remand till May 13

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, the fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, from Rajasthan, has been remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 13. The accused Rafiq Chaudhary, arrested from Rajasthan, had done a recce of the actor's apartment building on April 12 and had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to issue a lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile.

For the unversed, Salman's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022 after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection. Salman Khan was recently in London where he met the UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner. Several pictures went viral on the internet, wherein both Barry and Salman are seen inside the Wembley Stadium.

