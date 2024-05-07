Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says 'he wants to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists'

Follow us on Image Source : INC/X Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaiba on Tuesday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM wanted to hand over 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists. The Congress leader promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

He asserted that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward. Gandhi said I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

Will provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women: Gandhi's poll promise

"PM wants to hand over tribals' 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' to 14-15 industrialists...he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure...We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women," the former Congress president said.

He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeships to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

It is an election to protect democracy, Constitution: Gandhis

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Today is the third phase of voting! I request all of you to come out in large numbers and vote to protect your rights."

"Remember, this is not an ordinary election, it is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis."

"Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children," the Congress general secretary said.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

(With PTI inputs)

