Varicose Veins problem? Treat this condition with Ayurvedic therapies

Many times people suffer from varicose veins due to standing for a long time or sitting and standing in the wrong posture. In such a situation, there is pain, burning sensation, cramps and swelling in the legs. This makes the situation worse. When you go to the doctor, he advises you to undergo surgery. But this problem can occur again even after surgery. Therefore, you must remove the problem of varicose by making changes in lifestyle and some habits. With Yoga, Ayurveda and Pranayam, you can treat it without any dissection in the body. Know from Swami Ramdev what is the solution to get rid of varicose veins.

What are varicose veins?

The job of veins is to deliver blood to the heart. Valves play an important role in blood flow. When the valves become weak and blood flow slows down, blood starts accumulating near the valves. In such a situation, the veins start swelling due to the stagnation of blood. A bundle of nerves starts forming like ropes. This can also cause pain, cramps and swelling in the legs.



Symptoms of varicose veins

Swelling in legs

Muscle cramps

Blue vein lump

Spider veins

Skin ulcer

Causes of varicose veins

Sitting for prolonged hours

Standing still

Growing old

Obesity

No physical activity

Family history

Hormonal changes

Ayurvedic treatments for varicose veins

Massage with apple vinegar

Massage with olive oil

Ice massage

Giloy and Ashwagandha

Guggul, Gokhru and Punarnava

Ayurvedic therapies for varicose veins

Cupping therapy

Leech therapy

Clay coating

Radiation therapy

The preventive measures:

Regular exercise and a balanced diet are important to prevent varicose veins. Cycling or swimming can assist enhance blood circulation and lower the chance of varicose vein development. The formation of these unattractive veins can also be avoided by maintaining proper posture and limiting the amount of time spent sitting or standing. Throughout the day, raise your legs frequently, especially after extended periods of sitting or standing, to encourage proper blood flow and lessen the strain on your lower body's veins. By supporting your veins and preventing blood from accumulating in your legs, compression stockings can lower your chance of varicose veins over time.

