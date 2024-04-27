Musk threatens to pause X's ad revenue sharing for some creators: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk

After blaming the bot operating for degrading content quality on X (formerly Twitter), X owner Elon Musk on Saturday threatened that advertisement revenue sharing will be paused for some creators “pending investigation into the use of bots to spam likes, replies and direct messages (DMs)." Musk made the comment while replying to an X user who said “Ad Sharing payouts for the last 2 weeks are going out now!”

He also reiterated that people are spamming the X platform to earn more ad money, as the social media platform cracks down on bots. In a post, the tech billionaire said that the point of creator payouts is to incentivise high-quality content on X.

“In some cases, we are seeing the opposite, where people are spamming the system to generate ad money. That is obviously not ok,” the X owner commented.

Musk said ad revenue sharing will be paused for such creators. A follower reacted, saying “The goal could be to maximise legitimate, quality, accurate, informative and entertaining content.”

X pays creators on a regular basis as it struggles to tackle a surge of spam and porn bots on its platform.

“Any accounts doing engagement farming will be suspended and traced to source,” Musk wrote. The social media platform began removing bots earlier this month. Accounts that focus on engagement are being suspended, according to an X post by Musk.

“I’m just talking about people running massive bot spam operations that unequivocally reduce the quality of content,” the billionaire responded to a follower.

He clarified that the ban on fake engagement refers to those who use bots to artificially inflate their engagement.

“Botting for fake engagement,” said the Tesla CEO.

