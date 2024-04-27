BAN-W vs IND-W T20I series live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs India on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : BCB/X Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

The Indian women's cricket team is geared up to lock horns with Bangladesh women in a five-match T20I series starting Sunday, April 28. The first match of the series will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and the remaining four games will also be played at the same venue.

India have pleasant memories from their previous T20I tour of Bangladesh where they emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin.

India have picked a spin-heavy side for the tour as they are wary of the fact that Bangladesh will be dishing out slow turners for the series.

Led by Deepti Sharma, India will have the services of leg-spinner Asha Shobhana, off-break bowling allrounder Shreyanka Patil, and left-arm orthodox bowlers Radha Yadav and Saika Ishaque.

Shreyanka and Asha finished the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as the first and the second-leading wicket-takers with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.

Radha is making her comeback to the side on the back of a decent WPL season. She was the second-leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 with 10 scalps in nine games.

On the batting front, India will have high hopes from Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh who also enjoyed a lot of individual success during the second season of the Women's Premier League.

Shafali was the third-leading run-getter of the season with 309 runs in nine games and what stood out about her was the strike rate at which she accumulated them -156.85.

On the other hand, Richa also batted at a strike rate of 141.98 and tonked the ball with ease.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are expected to provide solidity to the batting order in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues.

Where to watch the Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series online?

The Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

India squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, S Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.

Bangladesh squad

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Habiba Islam