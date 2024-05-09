'I am not...': West Indies legend reacts to India picking four spinners in T20 World Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Ever since India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup has been announced, several cricket experts and former cricketers are giving their opinion about the same. The latest to join the bandwagon is former West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh and has noted that spin is India's strength in the upcoming mega event that will be played in the West Indies and the USA.

In the press conference after the squad announcement, captain Rohit Sharma had revealed that he wanted four spinners in the team and that he will reveal the exact reason for the same once the World Cup gets underway. However, Walsh isn't surprised with India's move while also pointing out that even the hosts West Indies have picked three spinners in their squad for the world event. For the unversed, India have gone with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their 15-member squad.

"India picking four spinners I'm not surprised... it seems to be their strength. West Indies have picked three spinners. It's going to be different conditions and everybody has to balance the team," Courtney Walsh said while speaking to PTI. Opening up more about India's squad, Walsh stated that the men in blue also posssess some of the best fast bowlers in their line-up. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are the other specialist pace bowlers in the team.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are the pace bowling all-rounders for India while Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed are among travelling reserves for the World Cup. "India still have quality fast bowlers, most of the teams do, so it will be a very competitive tournament. The majority of the teams have good-quality fast bowlers and spinners," Walsh further added.

India's T20 World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rimku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.