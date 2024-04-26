Apple releases new AI model that can run on phones, laptops: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple

Most of the tech giants around the world have released their own generative AI models for commercial use except Apple. However, the company is actively working in that space. Its researchers on Wednesday released Open-source Efficient Language Models (OpenELM), which is a series of four very small language modelsHugging Face model library. As per the company, OpenELM performs very efficiently on text-related tasks like email writing. The company has kept the models open source and are now ready for developers.

As mentioned, the model is very small when compared to models from other tech giants like Microsoft and Google. Apple’s new models have 270 million parameters; 450 million parameters; 1.1 billion parameters; and 3 billion parameters. In comparison, Microsoft’s Phi-3 model has 3.8 billion parameters, while Google’s Gemma has 2 billion parameter version. Small models take fewer resources to run and can work on devices like phones and laptops.

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that Apple devices will soon have generative AI features. He mentioned that Apple is putting a lot of effort and time into this area. However, there is no further information regarding the specifics of the AI features.

This is not the first AI model from Apple. The company has previously released an image editing model called MGIE, which lets people fix photos with prompts.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced that it will host an event this month to unveil some new products. The company has already started inviting members of the media to the “special Apple Event” scheduled for May 7 at 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST). The invite’s image features an Apple Pencil, indicating that iPads will be the main focus of the event.

It appears that Apple will conduct the event entirely online, similar to the "Scary Fast" event held in October. All of the invitations issued by Apple suggest that the event will be available for online viewing. No invitations for an in-person event have been sent out yet.

