iPhone users can now repair their smartphone with used genuine parts: All you need to know

Apple extends support for used genuine parts

Apple has announced a further enhancement to its existing repair processes. The company is now making it easier for users to repair their iPhones with used parts. As per the company, starting this September-October selected iPhone models can be repaired by using used, genuine parts while retaining full functionality.

“Beginning with select iPhone models this fall, the new process is designed to maintain an iPhone user’s privacy, security, and safety, while offering consumers more options, increasing product longevity, and minimising the environmental impact of a repair,” Apple said via a post in its newsroom.

Until now, while repairing, iPhone users are required to go through a process called parts pairing, where they are required to match the series number of their device to that new Apple part. If a user installs an aftermarket or used component in their iPhone, they may receive notifications from Apple stating that the company is unable to verify the newly installed part. This issue is particularly common with Face ID and Touch ID sensors, which may not function properly with non-Apple components.

Apple is now doing away with these notifications for used parts. It will save users and repair shops from providing the serial number of the drive before ordering parts from the Self Service Repair Store.

“In order to simplify the repair process, customers and service providers will no longer need to provide a device’s serial number when ordering parts from the Self Service Repair Store for repairs not involving replacement of the logic board,” Apple said.

The change will initially apply to components such as displays, batteries, and cameras and the company has promised support for used biometric sensors such as Face ID or Touch ID.

Safety and security issue

Apple has also announced that the company will extend its Activation Lock Feature to iPhone parts. The feature currently prevents thieves from using lost or stolen iPhones.

“If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted,” Apple said.

Repair history

Apple has Parts and Service history within Settings on iOS. It shows device users whether the device has been repaired and provides information about the parts used. Apple will also extend the Parts and Service History feature to show whether a part is a new or used genuine Apple part.

“This fall, Apple will expand Parts and Service History to additionally show whether a part is a new or used genuine Apple part,” Apple said.

