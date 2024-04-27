LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Trent Boult strikes in first over again, de Kock back to hut

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsRajasthan Royals will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table when they visit Lucknow Super Giants in the mouth-watering IPL 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Sanju Samson-led Royals kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominating 20-run win while defending 193 against Lucknow Super Giants and are favourites to clinch two more points in the upcoming second leg. Rajasthan are dominating the tournament with seven wins in eight games while KL Rahul's Lucknow find themselves in the fourth position in the points table with five wins.