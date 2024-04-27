Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Trent Boult strikes in first over again, de Kock back to hut
LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants enter this fixture after two consecutive victories against defending champions CSK but have won just once in four meetings against league leaders Rajasthan Royals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 19:37 IST
LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the points table when they visit Lucknow Super Giants in the mouth-watering IPL 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sanju Samson-led Royals kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominating 20-run win while defending 193 against Lucknow Super Giants and are favourites to clinch two more points in the upcoming second leg. Rajasthan are dominating the tournament with seven wins in eight games while KL Rahul's Lucknow find themselves in the fourth position in the points table with five wins. 

Live Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score & Match Updates

  • Apr 27, 2024 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Boult and the love for first-over wickets!!

    Make a film on this. Trent Boult and his love for the first-over wickets continues as he removed Quinton de Kock

  • Apr 27, 2024 7:15 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Sanju Samson wins toss

    We will bowl first. Looks like a decent wicket to bowl, but no guarantees. This season has been a bit different, some extra days in between games, that gives us time to rest and recover. We're playing the same team. IPL has been completely different, it's normal to get carried away looking at other teams, but the talk in our camp is to stay with the flow, we have been playing some good cricket and we need to continue doing so. I don't need to talk to him, he's been a top professional and has a big role in our plans (on Ravi Ashwin)

  • Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Impact substitutes

    Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth.

    Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian.

  • Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Playing XIs

    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

  • Apr 27, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss

    Captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

    Rajasthan Royals field the same playing eleven.

    Lucknow Super Giants also remain unchanged which means no Mayank Yadav today.

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Toss in 10 minutes

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals players arrive at Ekana Cricket Stadium

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Predicted Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

    Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Points table

    Rajasthan Royals are dominating the 2024 edition with seven wins in eight games and are placed at the top of the points table.

    Lucknow Super Giants occupy the fourth spot in the points table with five wins in eight matches so far.

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Last meeting

    Rajasthan Royals faced Lucknow Super Ginats in their opening game of the IPL 2024 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. 

    Skipper Sanju Samson smashed 82* off 52 balls to help Rajasthan post a 193 total and then impressive bowling from pacers restricted Lucknow to 173. 

    This will be the first fixture between the two teams at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Rajasthan Royals dominate a head-to-head record against Lucknow Super Giants.

    Matches LSG Won RR Won NR
    4 1 3 0

     

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30

  • Apr 27, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Match 44 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the mega encounter. Both teams are entering this game with impressive form and are early contenders to secure playoff qualification in the IPL 2024.

    So stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 44th T20 match

    Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

    Date & Time: Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

