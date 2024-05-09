Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 announced, scorecard download link accessible now! check here

Follow us on Image Source : KERALA BOARD Kerala HSE, VHSE Results download link activated

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the class 12th or Plus Two exam 2024 results for all three streams including science, arts, and commerce. All those who were waiting for the DHSE Kerala +2 exam 2024 results can do so through the official website. The announcement of the results was made at 3 PM by the state's education minister V Shivan Kutty. As per th results, the overall pass percentage stands at 78.69 per cent. A total of 39,242 students have achieved A+ in their exam results.

This year, 63 schools have achieved 100 per cent results, out of which, 7 are Government schools, 17 are government-aided schools, 27 are unaided schools and 12 are special schools.

This year, a total of 4,41,120 students appeared for their Kerala Plus 2 exams out of which 2,23,736 are boys and 2,17,384 girls. The evaluation procedure was completed within 14 days after the conclusion of the exam. The board has already released class 10th or SSLC exam 2024 results on May 8.

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2024?

In order to download Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2024, students are required to follow the given-steps to download their scorecards.

Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on 'HSE Result, VHSE result' link

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2024 for future reference

Websites to check

Students can check their scorecards at the multiple websites of the Kerala Board. Here are the domain names of the websites.

keralaresults.nic.in pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in result.kerala.gov.in examresults.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Besides official websites, the students have multiple ways to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 status such as SMS, such as SAPHALAM, iExaMS - Kerala, and PRD Live. Students can download their scorecards just by downloading these apps on their mobile phones and entering the required fields.

Kerala Board Class 12 result 2024: How to check result status via SMS?

All you need to do to get your Kerala Board Class 12 result 2024 on your mobile is to open your SMS app, type SMS in this format: KERALA12 REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 5263. You will receive the result instantly on your mobile number.

