Kerala +2 Result 2024 Highlights: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result out, 78.69 per cent students pass, link here

Kerala +2 Result 2024 has been announced today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala.The state's education minister, V Shivan Kutty, announced Kerala +2 (Plus Two) results during a press conference. The board officials have shared the pass percentage based on the stream and gender, along with other relevant information. Students can download their scorecards from the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. To access their results, they need to provide their roll number, date of birth, and other relevant details on the login page. The link to the scorecards will be activated at 4 PM. Students can follow the simple steps given below.

How to download Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2024?