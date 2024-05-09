Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Kerala +2 Result 2024 Highlights: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result out, 78.69 per cent students pass, link here

Kerala +2 Result 2024 Highlights: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result out, 78.69 per cent students pass, link here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 today, May 9. Students who appeared for the Kerala Class 12th board exams can now check their results. You can find all the details related to the result such as pass percentage, download process.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 16:45 IST
Kerala +2 Result 2024 Announced
Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala +2 Result 2024 Announced

Kerala +2 Result 2024 has been announced today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala.The state's education minister, V Shivan Kutty, announced Kerala +2 (Plus Two) results during a press conference. The board officials have shared the pass percentage based on the stream and gender, along with other relevant information. Students can download their scorecards from the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. To access their results, they need to provide their roll number, date of birth, and other relevant details on the login page. The link to the scorecards will be activated at 4 PM. Students can follow the simple steps given below. 

How to download Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in
  • Click on the 'result' link
  • Enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details on login page
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

Kerala +2 Result 2024 Highlights:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 09, 2024 4:01 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala HSE, VHSE Result download link activated

    Kerala HSE, VHSE Result download link has been activated. Students can download and check their results by visiting the official website. Students can directly check their results by clicking on the above link.

    Direct link to download Kerala HSE, VHSE Result

  • May 09, 2024 3:56 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Download: Keep THESE credentials ready to check scores

    Students are required to keep their roll number, registration number, and date of birth ready to check Kerala HSE, and VHSE Results. Once the link is activated, students will be able to access the direct link on the official website. For the student's reference, the direct link will be shared in due course.

  • May 09, 2024 3:52 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Download Link: Websites

    Students can visit the following websites to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Marksheets.

    • keralaresults.nic.in 
    • pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • result.kerala.gov.in
    • examresults.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • May 09, 2024 3:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 download link to be activated soon

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 download link will be activated at 4 PM. All the students are advised to keep their credentials ready to check their results.

  • May 09, 2024 3:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024: 39,242 students secured A+, statistics here

    Technical higher secondary

    • Students appeared: 1494
    • Students passed: 1046
    • Pass percentage: 70.01%
    • Full A+: 73 students

    SCOLE(open)

    • Students appeared: 36,077
    • Students passed: 14,652
    • Pass percentage: 40.61%
    • Full A+: 567 students 
  • May 09, 2024 3:46 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024: 105 students got 1200 marks out of 1200

    A total of 105 students have secured top positions by obtaining 1200 marks out of 1200.

  • May 09, 2024 3:43 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024: Revaluation Date

    Students who are not happy with their Kerala Plus Two Result 2024, can apply for revaluation exam 2024 and obtain a photocopy of the answer script by May 15.

     

  • May 09, 2024 3:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala plus two result 2024: district-wise pass percentage

    Ernakulam district has the highest pass percentage at 84.12%, while Wayanad has the lowest pass percentage at 72.13%.

  • May 09, 2024 3:27 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala plus two result 2024: School-Wise Stats

    • Government schools - Out of 1,63,920 students, 1,23,046 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 75.06 per cent.
    • Aided Schools - Out of 1,84,490  students, 1,52,147 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.47 per cent.
    • Unaided schools- Out of 26,071  students, 19,425 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.51 per cent.
    • Special schools- Out of 274  students, 270 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent.
  • May 09, 2024 3:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala DHSE, VHSE Results 2024: Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Science  - 84.84%
    • Humanities  - 67.09%
    • Commerce  - 76.11%
    • Overall - 78.69%
  • May 09, 2024 3:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala DHSE, VHSE Results 2024 out

    Kerala Board DHSE and VHSE results have been released. Out of the 3, 74, 755 students who appeared students, 2,94,888 students cleared, resulting in a pass percentage of 78.69%.

     

  • May 09, 2024 3:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Supplementary exam dates announced

    Kerala Plus 2 supplementary exam 2024 will be conducted from June 12 to 20.

  • May 09, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Over 4 lakh appeared for exam

    This year, a total of 4,41,120 students wrote the exam out of which 2,23,736 are boys and 2,17,384 girls.

  • May 09, 2024 3:03 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 declared

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 has been declared.

  • May 09, 2024 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 anytime

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 will be released anytime. Students are advised to keep checking this space for latest information.

  • May 09, 2024 2:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 in few minutes

    The Kerala Board will soon announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2024. As per the official update, the results will be declared at 3 pm in a press conference. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 09, 2024 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Live: Details mentioned on scorecards

    • Candidate’s name
    • Guardian’s name
    • DOB
    • Category
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Roll number
    • Aggregate marks
    • Kerala plus two 2024 results qualify status
  • May 09, 2024 2:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Kerala Board Class 12 result 2024 via SMS?

    • All you need to open SMS app on your mobile
    • Type SMS in this format:  KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER
    • Send it to 5263 
    • You will receive Kerala Board Class 12 result 2024 instantly on your mobile number
  • May 09, 2024 2:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala HSE, VHSE Results to be declared today

    The Kerala Board will announce Kerala HSE, and VHSE results today, May 9. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their mark sheets.

     

  • May 09, 2024 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 be declared?

    As per the information shared by the Kerala Board, State Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 12 results at 3 PM through a press conference.

  • May 09, 2024 2:00 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Passing Marks

    To pass Kerala Plus 2 exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in the exam.

     

  • May 09, 2024 1:55 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Kerala Plus 2 Result via Saphlam app?

    Students can download Kerala +2 Result 2024 via the Saphalam app by following the easy steps given below.

    • Go to your play store or app store
    • Download Saphalam app 
    • Register yourself 
    • Enter your roll number and date of birth 
    • Then, Kerala +2 Result 2024 will appear on the screen
    • Download Kerala +2 Result 2024 and save it for future reference
  • May 09, 2024 1:49 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Kerala +2 Result 2024: Scorecard link to be activated after 4 PM

    Students who are eagerly waiting for Kerala +2 Result 2024, will be able to download their scorecards after 4 PM today at the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

    India Tv - Kerala +2 Result 2024 scorecard download link

    Image Source : KERALA BOARDKerala +2 Result 2024 scorecards soon

  • May 09, 2024 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are documents required to check Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024?

    To check Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024, students are required to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login page. Students are advised to keep these credentials ready to check their results.

  • May 09, 2024 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative websites to check Kerala Plus Two result 2024

    1. keralaresults.nic.in
    2. prd.kerala.gov.in
    3. result.kerala.gov.in
    4. examresults.kerala.gov.in
    5. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement