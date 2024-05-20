Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is oral sunscreen? Know all about this new beauty trend

In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a revolutionary trend – oral sunscreen. This innovative approach to sun protection has captured the attention of skincare enthusiasts and experts alike. But what exactly is oral sunscreen, and how does it work? Let's delve into this intriguing concept and explore its potential benefits and limitations.

What is Oral Sunscreen?

Traditional sunscreens come in the form of lotions, creams, and sprays that are applied directly to the skin. These products work by creating a physical or chemical barrier that absorbs or reflects harmful UV rays, thus protecting the skin from sun damage. In contrast, oral sunscreen takes a different approach by providing protection from within the body.

Oral sunscreen supplements typically contain a combination of antioxidants, vitamins, and natural extracts that claim to enhance the body's ability to defend itself against UV radiation. These ingredients are believed to neutralise free radicals, which are molecules that can cause cellular damage and contribute to premature ageing when exposed to sunlight.

How does it work?

The concept of oral sunscreen revolves around the idea of boosting the body's natural defences against UV damage. Ingredients like antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, and plant extracts like polypodium leucotomos extract, are thought to enhance the skin's resilience to UV radiation.

While traditional sunscreens primarily work on the surface of the skin, oral sunscreen aims to provide protection from the inside out. Proponents of oral sunscreen suggest that by fortifying the body with the right nutrients, it can better withstand the harmful effects of sun exposure.

Pros and Cons:

Like any emerging beauty trend, oral sunscreen has its proponents and skeptics. Here are some potential benefits and limitations to consider:

Pros:

Convenience: Unlike traditional sunscreens, which need to be reapplied regularly, oral sunscreen is taken orally and may offer more convenient sun protection.

Holistic Approach: Oral sunscreen addresses sun protection from within the body, potentially providing a more comprehensive approach to skincare.

Added Benefits: Some oral sunscreen supplements contain ingredients that offer additional skincare benefits, such as hydration or anti-inflammatory properties.

May offer some additional sun protection, especially for areas difficult to reach with topical sunscreen.

May benefit those with sensitive skin who experience irritation from topical sunscreens.

Cons:

Limited Research: While some studies support the efficacy of certain ingredients found in oral sunscreen, more research is needed to validate its overall effectiveness.

Not a Standalone Solution: Oral sunscreen should not replace traditional sunscreens entirely. It's best used in conjunction with other sun protection measures, such as wearing protective clothing and seeking shade.

Individual Variability: The effectiveness of oral sunscreen may vary from person to person, depending on factors such as skin type, diet, and overall health.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, so too does our understanding of sun protection. While oral sunscreen represents an intriguing advancement in skincare technology, it's essential to approach it with caution and scepticism.

Before incorporating oral sunscreen into your skincare routine, consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional to determine its suitability for your individual needs. Remember that sun protection is not one-size-fits-all, and a combination of strategies may be the most effective way to safeguard your skin from the sun's harmful rays.