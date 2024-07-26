Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Monsoon making your scalp itchy? Try these effective home remedies

The monsoon season brings a refreshing respite from the scorching summer heat, but it also comes with its own set of challenges, especially for your scalp. The increased humidity and moisture can create the perfect environment for scalp issues like itching, dandruff, and fungal infections. If you're dealing with an itchy scalp during the monsoons, here are some effective home remedies to help you find relief.

Understanding the problem:

Itchy scalp during the monsoon can be caused by several factors:

Fungal infections: The damp environment promotes the growth of fungi like Malassezia, leading to dandruff and itchiness.

Bacterial infections: Excess moisture can trap dirt and oil, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

Dry scalp: Ironically, even though the air is humid, your scalp can become dehydrated due to frequent washing and harsh shampoos.

Home remedies for an itchy scalp:

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing and moisturising properties. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp can help reduce itching and inflammation. Just take the gel out of an aloe vera leaf and put it straight on your scalp. Use a gentle shampoo to remove it after 20 to 30 minutes of use.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has powerful antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it an excellent remedy for an itchy scalp. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil, and massage it into your scalp. For optimal effects, leave it on overnight or for at least 30 minutes. Then, use a mild shampoo to remove it.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps balance the pH level of your scalp and has antimicrobial properties that can help alleviate itching. Fill a spray bottle with an equal mixture of water and apple cider vinegar. Spray the mixture onto your scalp, let it sit for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse it out with water. Be sure to do a patch test first to ensure your skin isn't sensitive to the vinegar.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves are well recognised for having antibacterial and antifungal qualities. Simmer a few neem leaves in water for around 15 minutes. Allow the water to cool, then strain out the leaves. Use this neem-infused water to rinse your scalp after shampooing. This can help reduce itching and prevent dandruff.

Yoghurt and Lemon

Yoghurt is rich in probiotics and has a cooling effect on the scalp, while lemon has natural astringent properties that can help control excess oil. Mix 1 cup of yoghurt with half a lemon juice and apply this mixture to your scalp. After leaving it on for half an hour, use a gentle shampoo to remove it..

Onion Juice

Onion juice has antimicrobial properties that can help treat scalp infections and reduce itching. Blend an onion to extract its juice and apply it to your scalp using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Oil and Honey

Coconut oil is a great moisturiser, and honey has antibacterial properties that can help soothe an itchy scalp. Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of honey and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then wash it out with a gentle shampoo.

