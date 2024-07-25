Want glowing skin? Apply nutmeg on your face to remove freckles, know method

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Apply nutmeg on your face to remove freckles.

Due to pollution and a bad lifestyle, skin-related problems also start increasing rapidly. Most people take expensive treatments for the skin which gives instant glow and shine, but its side effects bother. Chemical skin care products damage your skin. Therefore, you should take care of your skin with the help of some Ayurvedic home remedies. To bring glow to the face, to reduce pigmentation and to make the skin glowing, use nutmeg on the face. According to Ayurveda, many such elements are found in nutmeg which are beneficial for the skin. Know how to use nutmeg to get a glow on the face?

Benefits of applying nutmeg on the skin

Nutmeg has antibacterial properties which can help in relieving irritation, itching, pimples and acne. Nutmeg also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in relieving inflammation on the skin.

Use nutmeg to clean the skin and improve the complexion. The problem of pigmentation can be removed by applying nutmeg mixed with milk or oil.

Nutmeg is a very effective home remedy for people who have dry skin problems. Applying nutmeg on the skin helps maintain facial moisture. This makes the skin look soft and glowing.

Nutmeg contains a lot of antioxidants which reduce aging on your face. Signs of ageing can be reduced by applying nutmeg on the face. This reduces fine lines and the skin starts glowing naturally.

Nutmeg is used to reduce dark circles under the eyes. It helps in reducing dark circles and patches under the eyes.

How to apply nutmeg on the face

You can easily find nutmeg anywhere. Rub it in a clean place with the help of a pestle. Now you can rub it in honey, milk or eucalyptus oil and apply it. After applying this paste to the face, keep it for 10 minutes and then wash the face with fresh water. Nutmeg reduces melanin from the skin and protects it from the harmful UV rays of the sun. It also clears the blemishes of the skin.

