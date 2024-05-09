5 cooling drink recipes with only three ingredients to beat the summer heat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cooling drink recipes with only three ingredients.

Summer is here and the temperatures are rising, making it essential to keep ourselves hydrated and cool. While we all love indulging in ice creams and cold drinks, they might not always be the healthiest options. So why not try some refreshing and nutritious cooling drinks made with just three ingredients – gond katira, sattu, and rice water? These traditional ingredients are known for their cooling properties and have been used in Indian households for generations. So, let's dive into some easy and delicious recipes to beat the summer heat.

Gond Katira Sherbet

Gond katira, also known as Tragacanth gum, is a natural coolant that is rich in fibre and helps in digestion. This sherbet is a popular summer drink in many parts of India and has a unique jelly-like texture, making it a fun drink for kids to try.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gond katira

2 cups of chilled milk

4 tablespoons of sugar

How to make:

Soak the gond katira in water for 4-5 hours until it swells up. Drain the excess water and blend it with chilled milk and sugar until it becomes smooth. Pour the mixture into glasses and let it set for 15-20 minutes. Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing gond katira sherbet.

Sattu Ka Sharbat

Sattu, a flour made from roasted Bengal gram, is a popular ingredient in Northern India, especially during summer. It is rich in protein and helps in keeping our bodies cool.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of sattu flour

2 cups of chilled water

4 tablespoons of jaggery or sugar

How to make:

In a bowl, mix sattu flour, chilled water, and jaggery/sugar until well combined. Serve the drink in glasses with ice cubes. You can also add a pinch of black salt for a tangy twist. Sattu ka sharbat is ready to be savoured.

Rice Water Coconut Cooler

Rice water, the leftover water after cooking rice, is rich in electrolytes and helps replenish our body's fluids. When combined with the cooling properties of coconut water, it makes for a delicious and healthy summer drink.

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice water

1 cup of coconut water

2 tablespoons of honey

How to make:

Mix rice water, coconut water, and honey in a jug. Pour the mixture into glasses. Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing rice water coconut cooler.

Gond Katira Falooda

Falooda, a popular dessert drink in India, is a perfect summer treat. This version made with gond katira not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also helps in keeping your body cool.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gond katira

1 cup of boiled milk

2 tablespoons of rose syrup

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

1 ½ cups of cooked falooda sev (vermicelli noodles)

How to make:

Soak gond katira in water for 4-5 hours until it swells up. Drain the excess water and mix it with boiled milk and rose syrup. In a glass, add a layer of cooked falooda sev, followed by the gond katira mixture. Top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with some chopped nuts and rose petals. Gond katira falooda is ready to be enjoyed.

Sattu Lassi

Lassi, a yoghurt-based drink, is a popular summer cooler in India. This version made with sattu not only provides a refreshing burst of flavours but also helps in keeping you cool and hydrated.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of sattu flour

1 cup of yoghurt

½ cup of chilled water

4 tablespoons of sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

How to make:

In a blender, mix sattu flour, yoghurt, chilled water, sugar, and cardamom powder until well combined. Pour the mixture into glasses and serve chilled. You can also add a few ice cubes for a more refreshing drink.

So, why wait? Head to your kitchen and whip up these cooling drinks with just three simple ingredients – gond katira, sattu, and rice water. Stay cool and enjoy the summer!

ALSO READ: Love sugarcane juice? Try this easy-to-make recipe without using sugarcane at home