Love sugarcane juice? Try this easy-to-make recipe without using sugarcane at home

Quench your thirst and beat the summer heat with our refreshing homemade sugarcane juice alternative! Know the secret to this easy-to-make recipe that captures the essence of sugarcane without the need for actual sugarcane stalks.

Muskan Gupta Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2024 19:19 IST
sugarcane juice
Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy-to-make sugarcane juice recipe

As the scorching summer sun beats down relentlessly, there's nothing quite like sipping on a tall glass of chilled sugarcane juice to cool off. But what if you could enjoy that same refreshing taste without the hassle of hunting down sugarcane stalks? Yes, you read that right! You can beat the summer heat with a homemade sugarcane juice recipe that doesn't require actual sugarcane. Let us dive into this easy-to-make concoction that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Ingredients

3-4 tablespoons of chopped jaggery

7 to 8 mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
Lots of ice
Black salt to taste

Instructions

  • Blend all the ingredients in a mixer and enjoy.
  • Taste the blended mixture and add a tablespoon of honey or sugar if desired. This step is optional as watermelon is naturally sweet. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference.
  • Sprinkle a pinch of salt into the blended mixture. Salt enhances the flavours and helps balance the sweetness of the juice.
  • If you prefer a smoother juice, you can strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any pulp. However, leaving the pulp in adds fibre and nutrients.
  • Transfer the juice to a pitcher and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to chill. When ready to serve, pour the juice into glasses filled with ice cubes.
  • For a refreshing touch, garnish each glass with a sprig of fresh mint leaves. This adds a hint of aroma and flavour to the drink.
  • Sit back, relax, and enjoy your homemade sugarcane juice alternative! Sip slowly and savour the cooling sensation with every sip.

Health Benefits of Jaggery

  • Rich in Antioxidants: Jaggery contains antioxidants that help neutralise harmful free radicals, promoting overall health and longevity.
  • Boosts Immunity: Packed with minerals like zinc and selenium, jaggery strengthens the immune system, aiding in better defence against infections and illnesses.
  • Digestive Aid: Jaggery stimulates digestive enzymes, aiding in digestion and preventing constipation, bloating, and other gastrointestinal issues.
  • Energy Booster: The natural sugars in jaggery provide a sustained energy boost, making it a healthier alternative to refined sugar for maintaining energy levels throughout the day.
  • Blood Purifier: Jaggery helps cleanse the blood by eliminating toxins, thus improving blood circulation and preventing various skin problems.

With this simple recipe, you can enjoy the goodness of sugarcane juice without the hassle of sourcing sugarcane stalks. Whether you're lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or simply seeking relief from the summer heat, this homemade watermelon juice is sure to hit the spot. So why wait? Give it a try and beat the heat with this refreshing and easy-to-make beverage!

