Roohafza Shrikhand: This 2-ingredients summer recipe can help satiate your taste buds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roohafza Shrikhand can help satiate your taste buds.

In summer, cold food items should be included in your diet. To get relief from the scorching sun, one feels like eating something cold. During our grandmother's time, we used to drink RoohAfza a lot in summer. Today we are going to tell you how to make a tasty and cold Shrikhand from RoohAfza. This will keep your stomach cool even in extreme heat. This flavour of Shrikhand will be liked by everyone from children to adults. It is very easy to make it. This is a good option for feeding curd to children who avoid eating curd in summer. You can also serve RoohAfza Shrikhand to guests along with food. Know how to make Roohafza Shrikhand?

Main ingredients for Roohafza Shrikhand:

500 gms curd

A half cup of rooahafza

Method:

Tie the curd in a cotton cloth and let it hang for about 4-5 hours. In this way, all the water from the curd will come out and the curd will become thick like cheese. Now put the curd in a bowl and keep whisking until it becomes slightly creamy. Add roohafza and cardamom powder to the curd and mix well. Keep it in the refrigerator for about 4 hours so that the Shrikhand gets set and its taste increases. When serving Roohafza Shrikhand, add finely chopped pistachios to it and garnish.

Shrikhand prepared in this way proves to be very beneficial for the stomach in summer. If you often tried normal Shrikhand, then definitely try RoohAfza flavoured Shrikhand made in this way. You can make Shrikhand of any flavour in this manner. This will surely satiate your taste buds. This type of Shrikhand must be given to children to eat. This will keep the stomach cool and the food will be easily digested.

This shrikhand recipe will not only keep you cool but will also satisfy your cravings for cold dishes.

ALSO READ: Rice Pudding to Sorbet: 5 delectable Lychee recipes to try this summer