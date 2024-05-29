National Biscuits Day 2024: 5 gluten-free biscuit recipes to make at home

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 gluten-free biscuit recipes to make at home

Raise a buttery biscuit because it's National Biscuits Day! It is a beloved celebration of one of the most comforting foods in the culinary world. On this special day, people across the nation indulge in their favourite biscuit recipes, reminiscing about childhood memories and family traditions. Let's celebrate with delicious gluten-free options, ensuring everyone can enjoy the joy of freshly baked biscuits. Here are five gluten-free biscuit recipes that are simple to make at home and will delight your taste buds.

Classic Gluten-Free Buttermilk Biscuits

Image Source : SOCIAL Classic Gluten-Free Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum (if not included in the flour blend)

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

3/4 cup cold buttermilk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and xanthan gum. Cut in the cold butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add the buttermilk, stirring just until the dough comes together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat it into a 1-inch thick round. Use a biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Cheddar and Chive Gluten-Free Biscuits

Image Source : SOCIALCheddar and Chive Gluten-Free Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups gluten-free baking mix

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

3/4 cup buttermilk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a large bowl, combine the baking mix, baking soda, salt, and garlic powder. Cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Stir in the cheese and chives. Add the buttermilk and mix until just combined. Drop spoonfuls of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15-18 minutes, until golden brown and fragrant.

Almond Flour Biscuits

Image Source : SOCIALAlmond Flour Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1/4 cup melted coconut oil

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). In a medium bowl, mix together the almond flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut oil, and honey. Combine the wet and dry ingredients, stirring until a dough forms. Drop spoonfuls of the dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Flatten each biscuit slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown.

Coconut Flour Biscuits

Image Source : SOCIALCoconut Flour Biscuits

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1/4 cup melted butter or coconut oil

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). In a medium bowl, mix together the coconut flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, melted butter, and almond milk. Combine the wet and dry ingredients, stirring until a dough forms. Drop spoonfuls of the dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Flatten each biscuit slightly with the back of a spoon. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown.

Sweet Potato Gluten-Free Biscuits

Image Source : SOCIALSweet Potato Gluten-Free Biscuits

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

1/4 cup milk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the mashed sweet potatoes and milk until a dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat it into a 1-inch thick round. Use a biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown.

Celebrate National Biscuits Day 2024 by baking these scrumptious gluten-free biscuits at home. Each recipe is crafted to ensure you can enjoy the timeless comfort of biscuits, no matter your dietary preferences. Happy baking!

