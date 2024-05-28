Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Healthy and easy-to-make lunchbox recipes for kids

Packing a nutritious and appealing lunchbox for kids can be a daily challenge for many parents. Striking the balance between health and taste is essential to ensure children enjoy their meals and receive the necessary nutrients for their growth and development. Here are some healthy and easy-to-make lunchbox recipes that are sure to please both parents and kids.

Vegetable Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALVegetable Paratha

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup finely chopped mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, spinach, etc.)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon oil

Water as needed

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, salt, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Add the chopped vegetables and onion to the flour mixture. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a flat circle. Heat a tawa (griddle) and cook the parathas on both sides until golden brown, applying a little oil as needed. Pack with yoghurt or a simple chutney.

Moong Dal Cheela

Image Source : SOCIALMoong Dal Cheela

Ingredients:

1 cup moong dal (split yellow lentils), soaked for 2-3 hours

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (optional)

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

Drain the soaked moong dal and blend it into a smooth batter with some water. In a bowl, mix the dal batter with chopped onions, tomatoes, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Heat a non-stick pan and grease it lightly with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Pack with green chutney or ketchup.

Veggie Pulao

Image Source : SOCIALVeggie Pulao

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas, etc.), finely chopped

1 small onion, finely sliced

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

2-3 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

2 cups water

Instructions:

Rinse the basmati rice thoroughly and soak for 20 minutes. Heat oil or ghee in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds, bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon stick. Add the sliced onion and sauté until golden brown. Add the chopped vegetables and sauté for a few minutes. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the cooker. Mix well. Add turmeric powder, garam masala, salt, and water. Stir to combine. Close the lid and cook for 2 whistles on medium heat. Let the pressure release naturally, then fluff the rice with a fork. Pack with yoghurt or simply raita.

Paneer Roll

Image Source : SOCIALPaneer Roll

Ingredients:

1 cup paneer (cottage cheese), crumbled

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small capsicum, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

Whole wheat rotis or tortillas

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Add the capsicum and tomato, and cook until soft. Add turmeric powder, chaat masala, and salt. Mix well. Add the crumbled paneer and cook for a few minutes. Place the paneer mixture in the centre of a roti or tortilla and roll it up. Secure with a toothpick if necessary and pack in the lunchbox.

Oats Idli

Image Source : SOCIALOats Idli

Ingredients:

1 cup oats, powdered

1 cup semolina (rava)

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split black gram)

1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split chickpeas)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Water as needed

Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

Dry roast the oats and semolina separately until they turn light brown. Allow them to cool and then mix together. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and chana dal. Add asafoetida, turmeric powder, and grated carrots. Saute for a few minutes. Add this mixture to the oats and semolina mixture. Add yoghurt and salt, and mix well. Add water as needed to make a batter of idli consistency. Grease the idli moulds and pour the batter into them. Steam for 10-12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and pack with coconut chutney or sambar.

