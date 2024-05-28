Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Enjoy sipping on Tender Coconut? Know easy tips to clean, store and reuse its outer shell

If there’s one summer staple, then it is tender coconut. For coconut lovers, it is the perfect time to gather your tender coconuts as they can be used for various purposes beyond drinking fresh coconut water and malai. Here are some ways to use coconut in your daily cooking and how to clean and store them for various purposes.

How to clean tender coconut shell

Rinse the tender coconut underwater Thoroughly clean any dirt or debris from the outer layer of the coconut Use a brush to gently scrub the surface Pat dry the coconut with a clean cloth or towel

Where to store tender coconut

Tender coconut tends to survive longer in a cool, dry place without exposure to direct sunlight. It would be recommended to avoid the refrigerator as the cold temperature can affect the coconut’s flavour and texture. Storing the tender coconut in a place with good ventilation would be ideal.

How to reuse tender coconut shell

There are various ways to reuse the coconut shell instead of throwing it away.

Using coconut flesh in food- The flesh of the coconut holds various nutritional benefits and is a great form of natural added flavour to your food. Scoop out the flesh in the tender coconut and use it in desserts, salads, smoothies and more.

Shred the shell- You can shred the coconut shell and convert it into mulch. This is an eco-friendly method to protect trees from erosion and harsh weather.

You can shred the coconut shell and convert it into mulch. This is an eco-friendly method to protect trees from erosion and harsh weather. Compost it- Coconut waste is a great source of nutrients for creating rich compost which can enable fast and healthy growth of plants. Mix your coconut waste with banana peels and other natural waste to create a nutrient-rich compost.

Nutritional benefits of tender coconut

Tender coconut is rich in electrolytes which can create a cooling effect in the body and boost energy.

It also contains a variety of nutrients such as Vitamin C, manganese and copper which help with boosting immunity and physical health.

The enzymes present in tender coconut help with digestion and solve issues such as constipation.

Regular consumption of coconut water can help flush out toxins and clear the skin of acne and pores.

Coconut water can help prevent the formation of kidney stones and maintain kidney health.

Tender coconut has a variety of uses for health, and the environment and is a great addition to your food. Try using your leftover coconut for these purposes next time and contribute to better health and the environment.

