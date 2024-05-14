Raw Mango vs Ripe Mango: Which is better for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Raw Mango vs Ripe Mango: Which is better?

Mangoes are not just a delicious tropical fruit; they are also packed with nutrients that offer various health benefits. However, the debate often arises: which is healthier, raw mango or ripe mango? Let us delve into the characteristics of both to determine which one might be more beneficial for your health.

Raw Mango

Raw mango, also known as green mango, is the unripe version of the fruit. It's typically tart and firm, with a green outer skin. Raw mangoes are commonly used in savoury dishes, salads, pickles, and chutneys in many cuisines around the world.

Here are some health benefits of raw mango:

Rich in Vitamin C: Raw mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity, promoting healthy skin, and aiding in iron absorption.

High in Antioxidants: Like ripe mangoes, raw mangoes contain antioxidants such as quercetin, isoquercitrin, fisetin, and gallic acid, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Aids Digestion: Raw mangoes contain enzymes like amylases, which aid in the digestion of carbohydrates, and proteases, which help break down proteins, thus promoting better digestion.

Regulates Cholesterol: Some studies suggest that the bioactive compounds in raw mango may help regulate cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

Ripe Mango

Ripe mangoes are sweet, juicy, and have yellow, orange, or red skin, depending on the variety. They are a popular choice for desserts, smoothies, juices, and snacks.

Here are some health benefits of ripe mango:

High in Vitamins and Minerals: Ripe mangoes are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, and folate, which support overall health and well-being.

Boosts Immunity: The high vitamin C content in ripe mangoes helps strengthen the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections and diseases.

Improves Eye Health: Ripe mangoes are rich in beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining healthy vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration.

Promotes Skin Health: The vitamin C and antioxidants in ripe mangoes help promote collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and youthful. They also help protect the skin from damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants.

Which is better for health?

Both raw and ripe mangoes offer numerous health benefits, but their nutritional profiles differ slightly. Raw mangoes are higher in vitamin C and have more tartness, making them beneficial for digestion and immunity. On the other hand, ripe mangoes are sweeter and richer in vitamins A and E, making them excellent for eye health and skin rejuvenation.

In conclusion, incorporating both raw and ripe mangoes into your diet can provide a range of health benefits. Whether you prefer the tanginess of raw mangoes or the sweetness of ripe ones, enjoy them in moderation as part of a balanced diet for optimal health.

ALSO READ: Beer vs Wine: Which is better for the skin?