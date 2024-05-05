Ravindra Jadeja breaks MS Dhoni's massive record for CSK in IPL history after brilliant show vs PBKS

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja has shattered one of MS Dhoni's all-time record for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Jadeja displayed impressive all-round skills in CSK's much-needed win over Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture between the two teams at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

During the clash against PBKS, Jadeja scored a crucial 43 with the ball and then tightened the screws with the ball with figures of 3/20 in his four-over spell. Rightfully so, Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match which also see him break an all-time record held by Dhoni in the Indian cash-rich league.

This was Jadeja's 16th Player of the Match award for the Super Kings in IPL, one more than Dhoni's previous record of 15 such awards. This was also Jadeja's second Man of the Match award of the season with the first one coming in last month's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Most Player of Match awards for CSK in IPL

16 - Ravindra Jadeja

15 - MS Dhoni

12 - Suresh Raina

11 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

10 - Michael Hussey

Batting first, CSK scored 167/9 in their 20 overs on a surface that played slow and low. While Ajinkya Rahane went for another low score of 9. Ruturaj Gaikwad was careful and scored 32 off the 21 balls before falling to Rahul Chahar. Daryl Mitchell looked solid for his 19-ball 30 but the knock from Jadeja was the cornerstone in CSK's batting. His 43 took the team to 167/9.

Meanwhile, none of the Punjab batters could trouble the Super Kings in the run chase. Prabhsimran Singh was the top-scorer for his 23-ball 30 with Shashan Singh being the second-highest run-scorer for the hosts with his 20-run knock.

PBKS' Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

CSK's Playing XI:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande