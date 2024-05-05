Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut’s gaffe on BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Tejashwi Yadav reacts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT (X) Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in the Lok Sabha election 2024, on Saturday (May 4) mistook her party leader Tejasvi Surya for Tejashwi Yadav while trying to take potshots at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader over hooliganism and eating fish.

As video clips of Kangana Ranaut's goof-up went viral on various social media platforms, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted by asking, "Who is this 'mohatarma' (lady)?"

Poll rally in Mandi

Addressing an election rally in Mandi, Kangana Ranaut attacked a few opposition leaders and, by mistake, accused Tejasvi Surya- a BJP candidate from Bangalore South of hooliganism and “eating fish. However, it was former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who drew criticism for eating fish allegedly on the eve of Navratri.

In the video posted by Tejashwi Yadav on April 9, he was seen eating fried fish after a hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a video clip, the actor-turned-politician is purportedly seen launching a sharp attack on opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav and said, "There's a party of spoilt princes", whether it's Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the Moon, or it's Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and eats fish...or it's Akhilesh Yadav who does weird talks...."

"Those who do not understand the language of this country and those who understand its culture, how can they run this country," she further said.

When will Himachal Pradesh vote?

Voting for all four parliamentary constituencies in the hill state- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla- along with the Assembly by-elections will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of polls, while the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4 (Tuesday).

Kangana Ranaut is pitted on the Mandi seat as a BJP candidate against former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh, who is contesting on the Congress ticket.

