Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at India TV Chunav Manch: 'Congress is undergoing transition'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at India TV Chunav Manch

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra only said the correct thing in the mangalsutra row. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "gold and mangalsutra" remarks, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country. Sukhu while attending the India TV Chunav Manch said that it is not good for a prime minister to talk in that launguage.

Talking about the perception that the Congress is going to see its lowest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sukhu said, "Only the public knows what will happen in politics. Congress is going through transition... Problems arise when there is a transition. He said that numerical strength should be abandoned. Congress itself is playing the role of opposition in the country."

Ram Temple issue

On Congress leaders not attending the Ram temple, Sukhu said that the Congress leaders had rejected the invitation of the BJP. He said that Rajiv Gandhi was the first to open the lock of Ram temple. Sukhu said that his Himachal government also declared a holiday for the whole day on the day of Pran Pratistha. On DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan statement, Sukhu said that this election is not being held on the issue of Sanatan.

On Priyanka Gandhi

"It is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is going to decide her political debut. I can't decide for her."

On party rebellion

Regarding the recent rebellion in Congress in Himachal, CM Sukhu said, "This is happening in many states in the last 10 years. This has happened in many places like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra etc. Sukhu said that whether there is any threat to our government or not, we have come to power not for the pleasure of power but to change the system. Serving people is more important for us."