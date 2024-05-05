Ocean's Eleven to Ticket to Paradise: 5 finest films of George Clooney | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM George Clooney

American actor and filmmaker George Clooney, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood has captivated audiences with his brilliant acting skills of course not to forget his charm. The actor who has featured in various genres never fails to impress his fans with his versatility. On the occasion of his 62nd birthday on May 6, let's take a look at a few of his films.

1. Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Eleven is the story of Danny Ocean, a gangster, who rounds up a gang of associates to stage a sophisticated and elaborate casino heist which involves robbing three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously during a popular boxing event. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film also features Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia and Bernie Mac among others.

2. Up in the Air

Up in the Air is the story of Ryan, a corporate downsizing expert, who takes his new colleague on his business trip. On the way, he meets another flier and the two begin a casual relationship. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film stars Anna Kendrick, Vera Farmiga, Jason Bateman and JK Simmons.

3. Gravity

Gravity is the story of Dr Ryan Stone, an engineer on her first time on a space mission, and Matt Kowalski, an astronaut on his final expedition, having to survive in space after they are hit by debris while spacewalking. Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, the film also features Sandra Bullock, Ed Harris, Orto Ignatiussen and Mark Sanger among others.

4. Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is the story of Frank, a former inventor, and Casey, a curious teenager, who embark on a dangerous mission to unravel the secrets of Tomorrowland, an unexplored dimension in time and space. Directed by Brad Bird, the film also stars Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Thomas Robinson and Hugh Laurie.

5. Spy Kids

Spy Kids is the story of secret agents Gregorio and Ingrid fall in love with each other and decide to raise a family. Later, they mysteriously disappear and the only people who can rescue them are their children. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film also features Daryl Sabara, Alexa PenaVega, Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino among others.

