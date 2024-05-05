Bhaiyya Ji trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee's blend of desi look, intense action creates hype among fans

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Manoj Bajpayee in Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee who established himself as one of the sought-after and versatile actors in Bollywood is back with another film. Bhaiyya Ji. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee will also be making his debut as the producer. The makers too shared the trailer on social media and since then it has become the talk of the town.

Manoj Bajpayee too shared the trailer on X (formerly called Twitter). Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Pratidin ka nivdean...Miliye # #BhaiyyaJi se , 24th May se aapke nazdeeki cinema-gharon mein. #MB100 @Suvinder_Vicky @jatinact @sharmamatvipin@zyhssn @apoorvkarki88"

The director of the film Bhaiyaa Ji is none other than Apoorva Singh Karki. Before this, he had produced Manoj's brilliant movie Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai. The film will mark Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film in his career. Earlier, makers had also released the teaser and exclusive look from the film. The film 'Bhaiyya Ji' will be released on 24 May 2024. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, actors Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain will be seen in the lead roles.

On the work front, Manoj's last release Joram has been earning wards on every occasion. Joram tells the story of survival, justice and revenge. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Smita Tambe, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande. Whether the Filmfare Awards 2024 or the Critic Choice Awards 2024, Manoj Bajpayee and his film Joram were facilitated on every occasion.

Manoj Bajpayee's other notable works in films include Bandit Queen, Prema Katha, Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Satyagraha, Tevar, Shootout at Wadala, Satyamev Jayate, Love Sonia, Sonchiriya, Bhonsle, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Mrs Serial Killer among others. He has also worked in shows including The Family Fan, Secrets of Sinauli, Ray, Secrets of Kohinoor, Farzi and Killer Soup among others.

