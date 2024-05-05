Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi 2 to release by 2024 end? Makers tease fans with new video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT A new clip from Farzi has been released

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with the web series Farzi, which was quite impressive. It not only proved to be the lifeblood of Shahid's career but also became the most-watched series. More than a year after the actor's OTT debut, the makers have now released a new clip from the show. With this, the makers of Farzi have also hinted that Shahid is coming back with a new plan.

A new glimpse of Shahid's character was presented in Farzi. The makers shared the video and it is a big hint that the second season of Farzi is coming very soon. In this video, Shahid's character Sunny makes a new plan and his partner Bhuvan Arora's character Firoz is also with him. The caption of the new video shared by the makers is enough to generate excitement among the viewers.

Along with the video, the makers wrote in the caption that Farzi Sunny is back with a new plan. Now the buzz is that this is a hint of the next part, in which Shahid Kapoor will return with a new plan. In this clip, Shahid's character Sunny hatches a plan in which he drops a container on the bottom of the sea. It is not without a fun altercation with Firoz. This 1.55-minute clip will take you back to the show.

About the show

Talking about the first part, Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's 'Farzi'. The show was released in February 2023 and became an instant hit. Apart from Shahid and Bhuvan Arora, the series also stars Raashi Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kavya Thapar, Regina Cassandra, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, Zakir Hussain, Uday Mahesh, Nilesh Diwekar, Lokesh Mittal and Govind Pandey.

