Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack due to Covid-19 vaccine? Says, there is some truth behind this

Shreyas Talpade suffered heart attack due to Covishield?

The news about 'Covishield Vaccine' causing blood clots has taken people by surprise. Several questions are arising in the minds of people. Social media users also voiced their concerns on Twitter. Now Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has reacted to this piece of news. For the unversed, the actor had a heart attack last year. Now he has said that there must be some truth behind the news about the Covid-19 vaccines.

Shreyas Talpade- I don't drink, I don't smoke, so what could be the reason?

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in October last year. However, now the actor's health is much better and he has returned to his work, but once again Shreyas has shared his experiences. "I don't smoke. I'm not really a daily drinker, I drink maybe once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, Which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medicine for it and it had reduced to a great extent. If all the factors - no diabetes, no blood pressure, what could be the reason?' said the actor.

Is vaccine the cause of heart attack?

Shreyas said that he cannot deny this theory. "It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination that I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There must be some truth in this. Maybe this is because of Covid, or maybe because of the vaccine, although I don't know completely about it, but there is something. To be honest, we don't know what we have put into our body," said Talpade.

The actor further added that he did what everyone was saying. "We trusted big companies, because we had never heard of such incidents before. Only after Corona, such news and videos started appearing continuously that people were falling while playing and there was no real reason for it. So this is quite scary," added Shreyas Talpade.

