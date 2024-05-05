Sunidhi Chauhan hit by bottle on stage while performing, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunidhi Chauhan was hit by bottle on stage while performing

Bollywood's famous Sunidhi Chauhan, who has made the world crazy with her voice, is in the news right now. A video of the singer is going viral on social media, in which she can be seen singing during a concert. Lakhs of people are seen dancing to her voice, but in the meantime, the singer can be seen being hit by a water bottle while performing on stage.

Misbehavior with Sunidhi Chauhan captured on camera

Apart from lending her voice to film songs, Sunidhi Chauhan has also been seen doing live concerts for the last few years. Where his fans from all over the world come and hear him singing before their eyes. For the last few days, the singer has been seen performing live concerts one after the other. On Friday she performed in a college in Dehradun.

During this, someone from the crowd threw a bottle at her. However, the singer's reaction to this was what won the internet. She did not react angrily but in a funny manner. In the video, she is heard saying, 'What is happening? What will happen if you throw the bottle? The show will stop, do you want that?'. Hearing this, the crowd present there started shouting 'no no'.

Fans came out in support

Seeing this video, her fans came out in support of him on social media. One user wrote, 'Appreciate his work and treat him with respect. Another user wrote, 'She is so powerful that she can't be afraid of such jokes and trivial things... Lots of respect for the icon. Another wrote, 'whoever did this, take him to jail, then this will not happen to anyone else.'

Sunidhi Chauhan's look

During this, Sunidhi Chauhan was seen in a sports jersey style midi dress, glam makeup, and open hair. She sang her dance songs and won the hearts of people.

