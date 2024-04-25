Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 2 guns supplying accused from Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 2 accused from Punjab in Salman Khan's case

There has been a latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two gun-supplying accused from Punjab on Thursday. The identity of the two has been revealed. One is, 37-year-old Sonu Subhash Chander. He is into farming and also has a grocery shop. the other one is 32-year-old Anuj Thapan. He works as a truck helper and was in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Extortion, and Arms Act cases have been registered against him.

Both the accused had delivered two pistols to the shooters on March 15. The crime branch will bring both the accused to Mumbai tonight.

Shooter's custody extended till April 29

Vicky Gupta (24 years) and Sagar Pal (21 years) were arrested by the police in connection with the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house. Both the accused were presented in the court today after their previous remand ended. The Mumbai police presented both the accused in the court on Thursday in the firing case on April 14 outside Galaxy Apartment, the Mumbai home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The court has extended the police custody of both the accused for four days. Now both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, will remain in police custody till April 29. The police sought custody of the accused to find the motive behind the firing.

During the hearing, the Investigating Officer said that after the firing at Salman's house, the accused changed their appearance 3 times including their clothes and shoes. The crime branch is looking for those clothes and shoes. He also revealed that the accused had brought with him 2 pistols and 40 bullets, out of which they fired 5, while we got 17 bullets. "We are looking for the remaining 18 bullets. We have found the mobile phones of both of the accused. Many calls have been made from them. We have to verify those calls also." said the investigating officer.

