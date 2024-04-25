Salman Khan firing case: No relief for accused by court, custody extended till April 29

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB AND ANI The accused's custody has been extended in Salman Khan house firing case

The police presented both the accused in the court on Thursday in the firing case that took place on April 14 outside Galaxy Apartment, the Mumbai home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The court has extended the police custody of both the accused for four days. Now both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, will remain in police custody till April 29. Many shocking revelations have also been made regarding both the accused in today's hearing.

Custody extended for four days

Vicky Gupta (24 years) and Sagar Pal (21 years) were arrested by the police in connection with the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house. Both the accused were presented in the court today after their previous remand ended. The police had sought custody of the accused to find out the motive behind the firing.

During the hearing, the Investigating Officer said that after the firing at Salman's house, the accused changed their appearance 3 times including their clothes and shoes. The crime branch is looking for those clothes and shoes. He also revealed that the accused had brought with him 2 pistols and 40 bullets, out of which they fired 5, while we got 17 bullets. "We are looking for the remaining 18 bullets. We have found the mobile phones of both of the accused. Many calls have been made from them. We have to verify those calls also." said the investigating officer.

"Both these accused are residents of Bihar. So was he (Lawrence Bishnoi) financing both of them? Both of them had no enmity with Salman Khan, so why did they open fire at his house? We have to find out," said the Government counsel.

The lawyer of the accused gave this argument

Advocate Amit Mishra, appearing for the accused in the case, argued that there was no need for further custody of his client as the weapons used in the firing had been recovered. "Both were cooperating in the investigation," said the lawyer. However, after hearing both the sides, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate LS Padhen has extended the custody of Vicky and Sagar till April 29.

