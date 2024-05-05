China's Xi Jinping leaves for Europe with high hopes of mending trade ties with EU amid soaring tensions

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese President Xi Jinping with Macron in Beijing last year

Chinese President Xi Jinping has left the national capital, Beijing with a high of rebuilding ties with some of the top European trade destinations-- France, Hungary and a Balkan nation, Serbia. This is the first Europe trip of the Chinese President since the pandemic broke out in early 2020. His first stop will be Paris, where his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will be waiting for his arrival amid the fact he had a similar trip to Beijing last year.

However, media reports claimed it is unlikely that Xi would get the same grand welcome as he landed in Europe in 2019 amid the fact tensions between the Asian nation and the European continent have soared tremendously post-Middle East tensions, although some exist always.

Why Xi Jinping's Europe trip is crucial?

Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growth momentum, and both countries have had strategic communications and practical cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in discussing Xi's visit to France.

"It is time to push the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France to a new level and give new impetus to the healthy development of China-EU relations, to make new contributions to world peace, stability, development and progress," Lin said at a regular press conference. However, some recent incidents may dent the expectations.

Earlier last month, the EU had launched investigations into China's wind turbines and procurement of medical equipment. Besides, the 27-member bloc had recently raided offices of Chinese security equipment, resulting in soaring relations between the two. Germany and the UK also arrested Chinese nationals for allegedly carrying out espionage operations and other similar crimes.

"China looks forward to working with France to further enhance political mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation." Tit-for-tat trade disputes with the EU have soured relations as Paris backed a European Commission anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicle imports.

China then launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy, a move seen to be targeting France. During his trip, Xi will also hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss upgrading the China-Serbia relationship, Lin said.

Xi will also visit Hungary, a country Lin called an "important cooperation partner for China in promoting the Belt and Road initiative, and China and Central and Eastern European countries' cooperation."

Is the EU gearing for a major geopolitical shift?

Notably, earlier last year, when French President Emanuel Macron visited China it was seen as a major shift in the geopolitical order. Shortly after meeting Jinping, Macron lamented the collaborative conclusion of the European Union to follow the agendas promoted by the West, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the soaring China-Taiwan tensions.

While speaking to the German-owned political newspaper Politico, Macron had asserted Europe must reduce its dependency on the United States. Besides, he also appealed to the EU states to refrain from getting involved in the soaring tension between Beijing and Taipei.

During the interview, he again put forth his tall aspirations of transforming Europe into a "strategic autonomy", which should be led by France. He claimed Europe could become the "third superpower"-- presumably sidelining the West and China.

Earlier this month when Reuters reported about a possible visit of the Chinese leader to Paris, sources claimed that the trade would be high on the agenda Jinping meets his French counterpart.

