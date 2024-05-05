Trouble for Kamal Haasan after producers of Uttama Villain file complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor has landed in legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against him by the producers of Uttama Villain. Director and producer Lingusamy, along with co-producer Subash Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers, has filed a complaint with the Producer's Council against Kamal Haasan over breach of contract.

The trio worked together for the 2015 film 'Uttama Villain'. The film's failure led to the Thirrupathi Brothers' financial loss. After the failure of 'Uttama Villain', Kamal Haasan promised to do a film with them but hasn't followed up on it for nine years. After the failure of 'Uttama Villain, Kamal Haasan promised to compensate by doing another film for the production house with a budget of Rs 30 crore. Subash Chandra Bose has now sought the help of the Producers Association to solve the issue. The complaint was filed on May 3.

About Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain is the story of Manoranjan, a superstar, who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. However, as a last wish, he sets out to shoot a comedy film with his mentor, Margadarsi, with whom he had a falling out years ago. Directed by Ramesh Aravind, the 2015 film also featured K.Balachander, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, K.Viswanath and Nassar among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently busy prepping for the highly anticipated film Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Samuthirakani. This film is being jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The music of this film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Indian 2, Haasan will also be seen in Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: Bernard Hill, best known for films Titanic and The Lord of the Rings dies at 79

Also Read: Ocean's Eleven to Ticket to Paradise: 5 finest films of George Clooney | Birthday Special