Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
  Bernard Hill, best known for films Titanic and The Lord of the Rings dies at 79

Veteran actor Bernard Hill gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Captain Edward John Smith in Titanic is no more. The Hollywood actor died at the age of 79. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 20:42 IST
Bernard Hill
Image Source : IMDB Bernard Hill

Hollywood veteran actor Bernard Hill who is best known for his portrayal of Captain Edward John Smith in the 1997 film Titanic has died at the age of 79. His co-star, Barbara Dickson who had worked with Bernard Hill in a film announced the sad news on social media. A statement from his family is expected soon.

Barbara Dickson took to X(formerly called Twitter), shared a post and wrote in the caption, "It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell's marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x #bernardhill".

Fans took to the comment section to mourn the death of the celebrated actor. One user wrote, "Ah that’s sad news… we were talking about boys from the black stuff the other day… that part where he’s had enough and walks into the pond to drown… amazing actor…". Another user wrote, "Oh no, I'm really sorry to hear this. He obviously had a great range beyond the character, but his portrayal of Yosser Hughes was one of the most iconic symbols of 80's Britain." "Oh no, I'm really sorry to hear this. He obviously had a great range beyond the character, but his portrayal of Yosser Hughes was one of the most iconic symbols of 80's Britain", wrote the third user. 

For the unversed, Barbara Dickson and Bernard Hill worked together on a musical film titled John, Paul, George, Ringo ... and Bert. Directed by Willy Russell, it is based on the story of the Beatles. The film was released in 1974. Bernard Hill played the role of John Lenon, Trevor Eve for Paul McCartney, George Harrison for Phillip Joseph, Ringo Star for Anthony Sher, and Brian Epstein by Robin Hooper. Barbara Dickson played the role of a singer and pianist. 

Apart from Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Bernard Hill's other notable works include The Scorpion King, The Boys from County Clare, Gothika, Wimbledon, The League of Gentlemen's Apocalypse, Joy Division, Save Angel Hope, Exodus, Valkyrie, Interlude City and Second Chance among others. For his outstanding performance, Bernard Hill was nominated for the  BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Broadcasting Press Guild Awards and International Emmy Awards. He however bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2004 for outstanding performance by a cast in motion picture (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King).

