Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
  4. Odisha Assembly elections: Uma Ballav Rath, Congress candidate from Puri seat injured after being attacked

Odisha Assembly elections: Uma Ballav Rath, Congress candidate from Puri seat injured after being attacked

Meanwhile, angry over the change of candidate by the Congress leadership, supporters of the dropped candidate ransacked the party’s district office in the town, police said. Sujit Mohapatra alleged that he was dropped by the party after he filed nomination papers for the assembly elections.

Puri Updated on: May 05, 2024 23:47 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : PTI Representational pic

Uma Ballav Rath, a Congress candidate from Puri assembly seat was seriously injured after he was attacked by unknown miscreants on Sunday. According to the police, Rath, who sustained head and body injuries, filed a complaint at Kumbharpada police station.

Rath claimed that while canvassing near the bus stand, he was suddenly attacked by unknown people with bricks and glass bottles. The local residents intervened and saved him, prompting a police response led by the City DSP.

"Some unknown miscreants assaulted me while I was canvassing near the bus stand. Suddenly, some people came and attacked me," Rath, a former MLA, told reporters.

It is suspected that Rath candidature as the Congress nominee could have been a reason for the attack. Though the party had initially announced Sujit Mohapatra as its candidate for the seat, it later dropped him and nominated Rath.

However, Rath said he would not blame anyone. "Let the police investigate into the matter," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

