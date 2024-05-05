LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata in last game at Ekana

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsKolkata Knight Riders will target their third successive win and a shot at the top place in the points table when they take on in-form Lucknow Super Giants in the 54th match of the IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.
Both teams are entering this mega encounter with good form on backs and bidding for the playoff spots without much trouble this season. Kolkata registered an impressive wight-wicket win in the first-leg fixture against Lucknow this season and are favourites going into the reverse clash as well.