Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow to bowl first against unchanged Kolkata in last game at Ekana

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders and KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are set to enter this fixture after beating Mumbai Indians in their last respective games and are currently placed in the top three of the points table.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 19:12 IST
LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders will target their third successive win and a shot at the top place in the points table when they take on in-form Lucknow Super Giants in the 54th match of the IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams are entering this mega encounter with good form on backs and bidding for the playoff spots without much trouble this season. Kolkata registered an impressive wight-wicket win in the first-leg fixture against Lucknow this season and are favourites going into the reverse clash as well.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 05, 2024 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Playing XIs of both teams!

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

  • May 05, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Lucknow win toss

    Captain KL Rahul won the toss as Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl first at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

    Yash Thakur replaces injured Mayank Yadav for Lucknow.

    Kolkata make no changes to their batting lineup. 

     

  • May 05, 2024 7:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: What happened in a last meeting?

    Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their maiden win over Lucknow Super Giants when both times faced each other in the first-leg fixture at Eden Gardens this season.

    Mitchell Starc took three wickets to restrict LSG to 161/7 while bowling first and then Phil Salt smashed 89* off 47 balls to boost KKR to a huge 8-wicket win with 26 balls remaining. 

  • May 05, 2024 6:55 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Lucknow Super Giants dominate a head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Matches Played LSG Won KKR Won NR
    4 3 1 0

     

  • May 05, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: KKR look to dethrone RR!!

    RR are bossing the league stage of IPL 2024 as they been the No.1 team in the points table for a lot of time. If KKR win today, they will become the new table-toppers.

  • May 05, 2024 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

  • May 05, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 54 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's big encounter in the IPL 2024.

    Second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders take on third-placed Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium with two very crucial points on the table. A win will boost Kolkata to the top of the points table and further cement Lucknow's bid for the playoff qualification.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 54th T20 match

    Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kolkata

    Date & Time: Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

