Drinking too much milk can be harmful? Know how much to consume

Drinking milk is very beneficial for our health. It has been considered a nutritious food for centuries. By drinking milk we get Vitamin D, calcium and protein which strengthens our body and bones. Doctors also advise everyone to drink milk. But do you know that consuming too much milk can be harmful to you? Let us tell you what are the disadvantages of drinking it and how much milk should you drink in a day.

Drinking too much milk daily can cause hormone imbalance in your body. A lot of fat and calories are found in milk which increases your weight rapidly. 1 cup of milk contains 5 grams of fat and 152 calories. It contains lactose in large quantities which is a natural sugar. Because of this, your weight not only increases but you may also have to face many other problems.

But before knowing the side effects of drinking too much milk, let us know how much milk should one consume in a day.

How much milk should we drink in a day?

The ability to drink milk may vary according to the physical condition and age of the person. People should drink milk according to the chart given below.

Children up to 3 years – 300 to 500 ml milk

4 to 10 years of age – 400 to 600 ml milk

11 years to 18 years – 500 ml to 700 ml milk

Above 18 years of age – 1 to 2 glasses of milk

Side effects of drinking too much milk:

Stomach-related problems: People may have stomach-related problems by drinking milk daily. Such as gas, flatulence, diarrhoea or constipation. Drinking too much milk creates an imbalance between good and bad bacteria, which leads to these problems.

Problems related to digestion: Due to excessive consumption of milk, people start having problems related to digestion. Due to the lactose present in it, people's digestion gets spoiled. Poor digestion can cause problems like vomiting and restlessness.

Skin problems: If you have skin-related problems like acne and pigmentation then you should not consume milk. Experts also advise people suffering from such problems not to drink milk. Excessive consumption of milk leads to skin allergy problems due to which pimples and rashes appear at various places on the body.

Liver-related problems: If you have any liver-related problems or diseases, then you should not consume milk. Milk is rich in fat and in such a situation the liver is not able to digest the milk properly due to which the liver may get swollen.

