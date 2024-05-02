Do you prefer to drink cold water during summer? Know whether it is beneficial or not

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether drinking cold water is beneficial or not.

It is very hot in North India and also in the other parts of India currently. The body is getting dehydrated as soon as we leave the house. Doctors have also recommended us to drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day. In the summer season, people tend to drink a lot of water so that there is no shortage of water in the body. To quench their thirst and get instant coolness of the body, people drink cold water or add ice to the water.​​ Drinking cold water gives us instant coolness, but in the summer season, whether drinking cold water is beneficial or harmful to our health has been discussed in this article.​​

Dr Komal Malik, Head Dietitian of Asian Hospital, Faridabad said whether drinking lukewarm water or cold water completely depends on your choice. ​​​​ Also, there is no solid scientific evidence that drinking cold water in summer is harmful to your health. According to Ayurveda and Western medicine, cold water does not have much bad effect on your body. But yes, in some studies​ It is believed that hot water is slightly better than cold water because hot water helps in better digestion.​​​​​

Cold water harmful or not

Though nothing has been revealed in any studies that cold water has any significant effect on your health. Yes, it happens many times that people's throat gets sore due to drinking too cold water and the possibility of infection increases. But till now no study has come out which proves that drinking cold or​​​​​​ hot water has bad effects on health.​ Both cold and normal water keep you hydrated in summer.​

There should be no shortage of water in the body

In this season, it is most important that there is no shortage of water in your body, whether you drink cold water or lukewarm water. If your body is hydrated then it helps in removing toxins from your body.​​​ To maintain proper hydration, it is always better to stay away from dehydration.​​ Hydration helps maintain your body temperature.​​​​​ If you just drink cold water from the refrigerator, it may affect your throat, but it does not have any significant health effects.​​​

