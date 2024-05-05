Jamal Kudu trend: Before Bobby Deol, THIS veteran actress did the step | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jamal Kudu Trend: Bobby Deol and Rekha

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal has created quite a stir amongst netizens and celebrities. Despite reactions, the film garnered good numbers at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. The cast's brilliant skills became the talk of the town. But Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu step went on to become the most viral dance of all time. Recently, a video of Rekha doing a similar step is now going viral on social media.

A video was shared on Instagram by a fan named legendarekha, in which a scene of Rekha doing the similar Jamal Kudu step. The scene is from her 1988 movie Biwi Hai To Aisi. Netizens went gaga seeing the video and praised the veteran actress for the viral step. One user wrote, "She done everything before it becomes trend". Another user wrote, "Ma'am already did this When Bobby Deol was a child". "Wonderful", wrote the third user.

The film Animal is one of the best-grossing films in recent times. According to a report in Sainiki, the film has collected Rs 553 crore in India and Rs 915 crore worldwide. A unique story of a father-son relationship has been shown in this movie. The entire Animal album was a huge hit as well. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra and Charu Shankar among others.

After the success of Animal, Bobby Deol is busy with several projects. He will next be seen in Suriya-starrer Kanguva. The pan-India film also stars Disha Patani in a key role. Bobby will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Apart from these, he also has Aashram 4, Desi Sherlock Homes, Penthouse and Apne 2 in his kitty. Bobby will also be seen in an extended cameo in John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Shootout at Byculla. Bobby Deol will also be donning the hat of villain role in Alia Bhatt starrer Flick. The film is said to be part of YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe.

