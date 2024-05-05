'Impacted me significantly': Australian MP Brittany Lauga allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted on night out 

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITTANY LAUGA Australian MP Brittany Lauga

In a shocking incident in Australia, a female Member of Parliament claimed that she was drugged and then sexually assaulted while she was on a night out (an evening spent outside the home doing something fun, such as going to a restaurant or theatre).

Taking to social media, Queensland Labor MP Brittany Lauga recalled the horrific incident that has impacted his mental health significantly. Lauga alleged that was drugged and sexually assaulted in the central Queensland town of Yeppoon last weekend.

In an Instagram post, Lauga said she had contacted police in the early hours of Sunday morning and claimed several women in the town had also experienced the same incident. "Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly," Queensland Labor MP wrote in a social media post.

"This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us," she said adding, "It's not ok. We should be able to enjoy socialising in our town without the risk of being drugged or assaulted."

Australian Police confirmed that the MP was drugged

Meanwhile, ABC News reported that the police confirmed that it is investigating a sexual assault complaint relating to an incident in Yeppoon last Sunday. Besides, the medical report also echoed that the MP was drugged, which she claimed she did not take its own.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the government is supporting Ms Lauga in any way they can. "No one should have to go through what Brittany is going through," he said.

"My sole focus is on Brittany and her wellbeing. I've told Brittany that we're here to support her, whatever she needs," he added.

Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the statement made for "difficult reading". "Those are shocking allegations … I understand that Brittany is going to take a short time to look after herself and we support her to do that," ABC News quoted Scanlon as saying.

Also Read: Australia witnesses another stabbing: Police kill teenager after he stabbed a man with kitchen knife