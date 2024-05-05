How are LSG playing with two substitute players vs KKR despite Impact sub allowing only one change?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Lucknow Super Giants players.

Lucknow Super Giants played with two substitute players in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5. LSG were forced to make a change in their first innings, while they made a tactical one while coming out to bat in the second innings.

LSG brought in Yudhvir Singh Charak for Mohsin Khan, while they roped in Arshin Kulkarni for Yash Thakur in the clash against KKR. While this may sound a pretty rare occasion in the tournament, LSG were allowed to play with two substitute players according to the rules.

LSG made a concussion sub when Mohsin got injured while fielding in the first innings. Mohsin, who had bowled only two overs for 28 runs, got injured while making a dive at short-third. He hit his face on the ground and went off the field. Later he was subbed out and Yudhvir came in as a concussion substitute.

Notably at the start of the second innings, Lucknow used their impact when they brought in batter Arshin for pace bowler Yash. As they had used concussion substitute earlier, the hosts had the option of bringing in an Impact player.

As far as the concussion substitute rules say, a team can bring in a like-for-like replacement with the approval of the match referee. This way, they could not have brought in a batter for Mohsin, who is a pace bowler.

Yudhvir became only the second player in the history of IPL to be used as an concussion substitute. Before him, Vishnu Vinod was the first one to be called in as a concussion sub for Ishan Kishan last year in Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Yudhvir tasted success on his very first ball itself. He removed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on a back of a length ball, the first he bowled in the match. However, he was taken away for 24 runs in the two overs that he covered up for Mohsin.