'They locked me in makeup room': TV actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses 'Shubh Shagun' producer of harassment

Actress Krishna Mukherjee, who rose to fame with her popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, on Friday took to her Instagram account and accused the production house and producer of the television show Shubh Shagun, Kundan Singh, of harassment. She also revealed the real reason behind leaving the show and accused the makers of Shubh Shagun of non-payment of her dues. ''My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice. @kundan.singh.official,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

In the post, she shared a picture of herself with text written over it, which reads, ''I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.”

''The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it , when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me,'' she added.

She concluded her post by saying that she felt unsafe on the sets and thus quit the show. ''Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice,'' the actress wrote.

Soon after her post went viral on social media, many of her industry friends extended support to her. Actors like Puja Banerjee, Simple Kaul, Shweta Gulati, and Pavitra Punia, among others took to the comment section to extend their support.

