LSG's dominance over MI continues as KL Rahul's men win low-scoring affair

Image Source : BCCI/IPL MI and LSG players.

Lucknow Super Giants continue their dominance over Mumbai Indians as KL Rahul's men got one more better over Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. After restricting the five-time champions to 144/7 on a challenging surface of the Lucknow-based Stadium, LSG managed to cross the line in the final over with Nicholas Pooran playing a cool-headed run-a-ball 14-run knock.

This was LSG's fifth win over MI in their six outings. The Lucknow side has lost only once to the five-time champions in the history of the tournament.

Led by Nehal Wadhera's 46-run knock and Tim David's 18-ball 35, MI scored 144 in the first innings as most of their batters struggled to get going. LSG were off to a strong start despite losing debutant Arshin Kulkarni in the first over. Marcus Stoinis starred for the hosts with a knock of 62, while Rahul made 28 from 22 balls too.

However, there were some hiccups lately when Stoinis, Ashton Turner and Ayush Badoni departed. But with three runs needed in the final over, Pooran scored the winning shot over long-off to take LSG home on the second ball.

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis stitched a partnership of 58 runs before Rahul was caught out. Deepak Hooda partnered Stoinis well but could not continue for long enough as he made 18 runs. MI sensed a comeback with Jasprit Bumrah bowling a one-run over in the 16th over when LSG needed 22 off the final four overs.

After his mingy over, Gerald Coetzee came and got the wicket of Turner but leaked 9 runs. Hardik came for the 19th over and gave 10 runs despite a run-out of Ayush Badoni. At the end, MI went to Nabi and he did not had enough to defend.