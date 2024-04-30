Google implements further layoffs amid reorganisation efforts; Python, Dart, Flutter affected most

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Signage outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

Google has initiated another round of layoffs, affecting employees across various teams, including Python, Dart, and Flutter. The move comes as part of a broader reorganisation effort aimed at streamlining operations and focusing on key priorities within the company. Contrary to previous layoffs due to dissent and misconduct, Google cited reorganisation as the primary driver behind the recent layoffs. The company aims to enhance efficiency and align resources with its core product objectives.

Details of the layoffs

While Google has not disclosed the exact number of affected employees, the restructuring is part of a strategic move to optimise operations and reduce bureaucratic layers. The restructuring efforts began in the latter half of 2023 and are expected to continue into 2024.

Support for affected employees

Employees impacted by the layoffs, particularly those from teams specialising in programming languages, will receive support in finding alternative roles within or outside the company. Despite the reduction in certain roles, the affected teams remain operational, albeit with adjustments.

CEO’s warning and previous layoffs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had forewarned of phased layoffs in 2024, unlike the mass cull of 12,000 employees witnessed in 2023. The recent layoffs mark another phase in Google’s ongoing restructuring efforts to prioritise innovation and streamline operations.

