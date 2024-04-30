66.14 per cent polling in phase 1, 66.71 per cent in phase 2: Election Commission releases final voter turnout

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters wait to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the final voter turnout in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which have already concluded on April 19 and 26 respectively. According to the poll body, 66.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase 1 and 66.71 per cent polling has been registered in phase 2.

According to the Election Commission, below is the gender-wise voter turnout figures for the first two phases:

Phase 1

Male Turnout 66.22%

Female turnout 66.07%

Third gender 31.32%

Overall turnout 66.14%

Phase 2

Male Turnout 66.99%

Female turnout 66.42%

Third gender 23.86%

Overall turnout 66.71%

In the first phase, Lakshadweep recorded the highest voter turnout at 84.16 per cent while Bihar saw least voting with 49.26 per cent.

Some other key states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu witnessed 61.11 per cent, 63.71 per cent, 67.75 per cent, 57.65 and 69.72 per cent polling respectively in the first phase.

In the second phase, Uttar Pradesh recorded the least voter turnout with 55.19 per cent while Manipur saw the highest voting with 84.85 per cent.

Some other key states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala witnessed 62.71 per cent, 58.59 per cent, 65.03 per cent, 69.56 and 71.27 per cent polling respectively in the second phase.

