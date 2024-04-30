Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
How to ‘Hide’ and ‘Unhide’ photos on your iPhone?

Willing to safeguard your selected images on your iPhone, running on iOS 17, but do not have a clue how? We bring you step by step guide to hide and unhide selected photos from your iPhone's gallery easily, which will help you to maintain your privacy and safeguard your selected images.

iPhone, apple iphone, ios 17
Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPhone

Securing sensitive or private photos on your iPhone is very important if your phone is circulated to your friends and family, to maintain your privacy. With the running iOS 17, Apple has a feature which could help you to hide your specific photos from the eyes of prying people. Believe it or not, this feature could be a lifesaver for many people and will help you to save your private moments easily.

The process to safeguard your photos is effective and straightforward. Here's how you can hide and unhide your specific photos on your iPhone which is running on iOS 17:

Hiding photos on an iPhone

  1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone which runs on iOS 17
  2. Select the photos which you are willing to hide
  3. Now, tap the ‘Select’ button which is placed in the top right corner
  4. Choose the photos you wish to hide
  5. Tap on the Overflow icon (which is a three-dot icon) placed at the bottom-right corner.
  6. Choose the ‘Hide’ option
  7. Select photos which will move to the Hidden album which is available in the ‘Utilities’ under the Albums tab.

Unhiding or viewing of the hidden photos

  1. Open the Photos app.
  2. Tap on the Albums tab placed at the bottom.
  3. Scroll down and select the Hidden folder which is available under ‘Utilities’.
  4. Authenticate your security password with the help of Face ID, the device's PIN code or Touch ID.
  5. Tap on the Select button, placed at the top-right corner.
  6. Choose the photos which you wish to unhide.
  7. Tap the ‘Overflow’ button (three dots) which is available in the bottom-left corner.

Now select "Unhide" to move the photos back to their original location in your photo gallery.

These simple steps could be followed to maintain your privacy and manage your photos on your iPhone, ensuring no one sees your sensitive and favourite images which you would like to keep private and unaccessible to anyone besides you.

