How to ‘Hide’ and ‘Unhide’ photos on your iPhone?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPhone

Securing sensitive or private photos on your iPhone is very important if your phone is circulated to your friends and family, to maintain your privacy. With the running iOS 17, Apple has a feature which could help you to hide your specific photos from the eyes of prying people. Believe it or not, this feature could be a lifesaver for many people and will help you to save your private moments easily.

The process to safeguard your photos is effective and straightforward. Here's how you can hide and unhide your specific photos on your iPhone which is running on iOS 17:

Hiding photos on an iPhone

Open the Photos app on your iPhone which runs on iOS 17 Select the photos which you are willing to hide Now, tap the ‘Select’ button which is placed in the top right corner Choose the photos you wish to hide Tap on the Overflow icon (which is a three-dot icon) placed at the bottom-right corner. Choose the ‘Hide’ option Select photos which will move to the Hidden album which is available in the ‘Utilities’ under the Albums tab.

Unhiding or viewing of the hidden photos

Open the Photos app. Tap on the Albums tab placed at the bottom. Scroll down and select the Hidden folder which is available under ‘Utilities’. Authenticate your security password with the help of Face ID, the device's PIN code or Touch ID. Tap on the Select button, placed at the top-right corner. Choose the photos which you wish to unhide. Tap the ‘Overflow’ button (three dots) which is available in the bottom-left corner.

Now select "Unhide" to move the photos back to their original location in your photo gallery.

These simple steps could be followed to maintain your privacy and manage your photos on your iPhone, ensuring no one sees your sensitive and favourite images which you would like to keep private and unaccessible to anyone besides you.

ALSO READ: Smartphone overheat issue: Why does it happen and how to protect it?

Apple is also hosting an event this month where the tech giant will be launching some new lineups. The “special Apple Event” has been scheduled for May 7 at 7 AM PT (which will be around 7:30 PM IST).