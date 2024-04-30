‘Good Legacy along with....’, Netizens in awe of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali’s regal look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is a mirror image of his father, has amassed a massive fan following already. He is a social media sensation and has many fan clubs rooting for him. Finally, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut on Instagram. The pictures are now going viral on social media.

With just a single post, Ibrahim Ali Khan made quite an entrance on Instagram. The background, and the shots of the star kid all scream aesthetic and regal in every way. His ‘nawabi’ presence on Instagram has created quite a stir. Along with the pictures, Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “Legacy? I’ll make my own...Taking my first stride with @pumaindia”.

The netizens took to the comment section and said they were in awe of how he looked exactly like his father. One user wrote, “And here comes the 1st post of our upcoming king”. Another user wrote, “This is more Saif Ali Khan than Saif Ali Khan himself”. “He is a very handsome man... good genes, good legacy along with right attitude leads to a good result”, wrote the third user. Kareena Kapoor also commented and wrote, “Welcome to @pumaindia Iggy... let’s shoot together soon?@iakpataudi”.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh got married in January 1991 and divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. Ibrahim Ali Khan also has a sister Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood currently. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 and since then she has carved a niche for herself now fans can’t wait to see Ibrahim on the big screen.

