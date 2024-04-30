PM Modi writes to BJP candidates ahead of third phase, urges them to highlight Congress' regressive politics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the third phase of voting and urged them to spread the word against the regressive politics of the Congress and I.N.D.I. alliance. He also asked them to speak against their agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC.

What did PM write in letter?

"They (Congress) are hell-bent on snatching away people's hard-earned money and giving it to their vote bank. Congress has also made it clear that they will support dangerous ideas like 'inheritance tax'. The country will have to unite to stop them. Every vote that the BJP gets is a vote to accelerate its efforts to form a strong government and make India a developed nation by the year 2047. The encouraging trends of the first two phases of elections show that the people of India are determined to support our vision in this election.," the PM's letter read.

"Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone," the PM wrote in the letter.

Mansukh Mandaviya responds to PM's letter

Responding to the PM's letter, Union Minister and BJP's Porbandar candidate Mansukh Mandaviya expressed gratitude for his inspiring words. "The work done by you in the last 10 years has brought a big change in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers and women power. All of us workers will work hard on these suggestions of yours," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls kicked off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The third phase of polling will be held on May 7, followed by subsequent phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

