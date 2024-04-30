'BJP will achieve its target of '400 paar' in Lok Sabha elections 2024', asserts Rajnath Singh | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an exclusive interview with India TV

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will successfully achieve its target of "400 paar" in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the veteran leader said that the people of the country have made up their minds and the BJP is going to win for the third time at the Centre.

On SP-Congress alliance in UP

Speaking further, Singh confidently asserted that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress holds no sway over the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that the "collaborative efforts" between the two parties have failed to leave any imprint on the electorate. He claimed that the public is getting the benefits of the policies of the central government. "We have worked for all religions and castes without any discrimination... The public has understood this. Therefore, the allegations of the opposition will not make any difference...and we will win Amethi and Raebareli as well," Singh claimed.

On BJP's prospect in South India

The Union Defence Minister also expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for electoral gains even in the traditionally challenging political landscape of South India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is unmatchable...BJP's seats will definitely increase in South India as well...I visited Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, the atmosphere there is in favour of BJP.," he remarked.

On reservation row

Amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding reservation policies, Rajnath Singh asserted unequivocally that reservation is an integral part of India's social fabric and will continue to be there in place. He also emphasised that the BJP maintains a strong rapport with Rajput voters, dispelling any notions of discontent within this demographic. "Reservation is there and it will continue to remain...Rajput voters are not annoyed with BJP," he added.

Rajnath Singh files nomination paper

On Monday (April 29), Singh filed his nomination papers from Lucknow for the Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion. Lucknow will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Rajnath Singh will face Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat. Singh is seeking a third term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

