'Congress on verge of losing elections, circulating my fake videos,' says Amit Shah | Exclusive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the people of the country knows that the Congress is on the verge of losing the Lok Sabha elections, therefore, their prominent leaders are circulating his doctored statements. Speaking exclusively to India TV, the Home Minister said that they cannot win over the hearts of the citizens through such fake videos.

"I have been told that someone from Tamil Nadu has shared my morphed video. My original video has also surfaced on social media in which I talked about scrapping Muslim reservation but they (those who morphed the video) made it against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supports SC, ST and OBC reservation, therefore, the question of scrapping it down don't arise.

Low voter turnout means people are not supporting Opposition, says Amit Shah

Responding on low-voter turnout in the ongoing elections, Amit Shah said that those who are happy with low voter turnout can never win elections because this means that people are not supporting the Opposition.

On Opposition's charge that the BJP will change the constitution if they win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said that you should ask this to Rahul Gandhi.

The people of this country have given us the power of making the constitution for the last 10 years and we have used this absolute majority to abrogate Article 370, constructing Ram Mandir, ending triple-talaq but never attacked reservation.

When asked that Opposition is saying 400-paar slogans are not being heard in rallies anymore, Amit Shah said that when we used to say 300-paar then also such statements were made but you will see on the counting day that the NDA will cross 400 seats.

Responding to Opposition's allegation that the BJP is trying to polarise the elections, Amit Shah said that what could be more polarising then circulating my fake video.

